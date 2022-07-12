90,779 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

