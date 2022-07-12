9,080 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

