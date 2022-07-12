AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $191.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

