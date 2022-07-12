Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

