Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Raised to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Acadian Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ADN opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$285.85 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.66. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$26.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.9839744 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

