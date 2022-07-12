Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Announces $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of ACN opened at $274.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

