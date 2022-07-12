AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

