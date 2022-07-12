AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADT opened at GBX 143.07 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. AdEPT Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 131.11 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 295.60 ($3.52). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.56.

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

