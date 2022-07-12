AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ADT opened at GBX 143.07 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. AdEPT Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 131.11 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 295.60 ($3.52). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.56.
