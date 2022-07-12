AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 21,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOLO. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.