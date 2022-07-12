AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $110,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,343. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.58.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

