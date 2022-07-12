Aeron Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $158,519.61 and approximately $17,043.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

