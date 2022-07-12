Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Lowered to $66.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 45.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 192,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 284,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.