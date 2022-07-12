AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Jul 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a jul 22 dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.