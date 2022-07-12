Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 379403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($230.00) to €225.00 ($225.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($255.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($275.00) to €250.00 ($250.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.
About Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.