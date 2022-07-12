Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE ETD opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

