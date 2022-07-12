Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $145.85. 781,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,362. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.