Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

