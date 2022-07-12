Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,807 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

