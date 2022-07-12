Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.63 and its 200 day moving average is $428.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.