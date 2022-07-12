Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

