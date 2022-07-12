Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.