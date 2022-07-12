Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,709 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38.

