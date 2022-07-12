Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.