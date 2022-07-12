Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $490.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.24 and its 200 day moving average is $521.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

