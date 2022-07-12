Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.10

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 721575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMADY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($61.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

