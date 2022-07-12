American Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 3.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,430,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

