American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 388,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

