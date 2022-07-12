American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.2% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

