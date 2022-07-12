Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $55,151.46 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $55,151.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,650.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 331,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,868,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,412,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.