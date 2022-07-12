Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Down 6%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 5,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,011,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

