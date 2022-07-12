Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 549,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

