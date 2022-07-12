Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,008 shares of company stock valued at $417,216,091. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.66.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $16.09 on Tuesday, reaching $499.82. 9,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,548. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

