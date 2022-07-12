Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,773. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.