Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 259,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $444.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average of $223.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

