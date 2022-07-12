Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ALLE, CARR, CLF, DOV, EMR, ETN, FTV, GE, HON, HUBB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 12th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00.

Get Allegion plc alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $134.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $89.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $139.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $57.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $180.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $192.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $229.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $289.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $218.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $123.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.