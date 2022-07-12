Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ALLE, CARR, CLF, DOV, EMR, ETN, FTV, GE, HON, HUBB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 12th:
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $134.00.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $89.00.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $139.00.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $57.00.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $180.00.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $192.00.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $229.00.
3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $289.00.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $218.00.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $123.00.
