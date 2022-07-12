Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) PT at $69.60

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.