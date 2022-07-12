Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allianz (ALV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):
- 7/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($240.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($265.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($255.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($264.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/27/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($264.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/13/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($264.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/13/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($255.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($225.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/1/2022 – Allianz was given a new €280.00 ($280.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/30/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($264.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($264.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($270.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($260.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($255.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/13/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($265.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
FRA ALV traded down €2.00 ($2.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €178.28 ($178.28). 594,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €207.23. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($206.80).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
