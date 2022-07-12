Analyzing Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) and Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 4.42 -$115.25 million ($2.79) -4.95 Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -87.89% -68.57% -26.32% Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A -36.73% -0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NanoString Technologies and Vickers Vantage Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vickers Vantage Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 230.44%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Vickers Vantage Corp. I.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Get Rating)

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.