Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($51.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APEMY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($57.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.95. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
