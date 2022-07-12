Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

