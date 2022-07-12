Ark Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Ark has a market cap of $56.42 million and $2.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,298,151 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

