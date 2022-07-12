Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $64,979.82

Arqma (ARQ) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $64,979.82 and approximately $256.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.14 or 0.05408924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00027819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00246275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00638560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00507357 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,923,767 coins and its circulating supply is 13,879,223 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.