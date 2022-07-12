Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $211.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.