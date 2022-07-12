Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.97

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.97 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 99599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.
The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.59.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.