Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.97

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.97 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 99599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.59.

In other news, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,975,283.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $118,881.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

