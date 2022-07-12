Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $366.69 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Arweave has a total market cap of $366.69 million and approximately $29.25 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00056385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.