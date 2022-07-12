Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Given New CHF 0.88 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.72 to CHF 0.88 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARZTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Aryzta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aryzta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Aryzta stock remained flat at $0.93 on Tuesday. Aryzta has a fifty-two week low of 0.90 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

