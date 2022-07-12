Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $133.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

