Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.