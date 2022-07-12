AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.74.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.