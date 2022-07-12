AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.74.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

