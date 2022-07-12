Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ ACABU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACABU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $262,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

