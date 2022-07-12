Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $353,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $290.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

